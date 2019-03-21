Listen Live Sports

State was already probing safety of ramp when bus crashed

KINGWOOD, Va. (AP) — Virginia highway safety officials were already investigating the safety of an exit ramp along Interstate 95 when a charter bus overturned along it Tuesday, killing two people and injuring more.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Department of Transportation began working last month to determine if safety improvements were needed at the Prince Georgia County ramp.

The review was prompted by a Feb. 6 complaint by a resident who said signs near the ramp were confusing drivers. She said confused drivers believe the exit ramp is an entrance ramp to Interstate 295, causing them to take the ramp too fast.

VDOT spokesman Bob Spieldenner says the agency is trying to determine if new signage is needed.

The driver of the charter bus has been charged with manslaughter.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

