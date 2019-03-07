Listen Live Sports

Student wounded in apparently unintentional campus shooting

March 7, 2019 6:07 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Officials at a Louisiana university say a student was shot and a visitor arrested, but the shooting was apparently unintentional.

Grambling State University spokesman Jovan (Juh-VAHN) Hackley says sheriff’s deputies took 20-year-old Tyren Abraham into custody after the shooting in a dormitory Thursday morning. A safety alert the school posted online said “early reports indicate that the visitor did not intend to harm the student.”

Hackley later declined to call the shooting accidental. He said violating school policy isn’t an accident.

Sheriff’s Maj. Stephen Williams says Abraham was arrested on charges of carrying a firearm on school property, carrying it in a firearm-free zone , possessing marijuana and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

It was not clear whether Abraham has an attorney who could speak for him.

