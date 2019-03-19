Listen Live Sports

Teacher who had student wipe off ash cross is back at work

March 19, 2019 1:51 pm
 
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Utah officials say a teacher who asked a student to wipe an ash cross off his forehead on Ash Wenesday has returned to work.

KUTV reports that the Davis County School District says fourth-grade teacher Moana Patterson is back in the classroom after gave 9-year-old Catholic student William McLeod a wet wipe to clean off the cross. She has said she did not know it was a religious symbol.

The district apologized to the family, saying it recognizes Ash Wednesday as one of the holiest days of the year in the Catholic faith. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent.

Patterson had been placed on administrative leave.

The principal of her Valley View Elementary School will work with the district officials to provide additional training to educators.

Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/

