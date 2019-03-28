Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen pleads guilty to racist threat that closed schools

March 28, 2019 8:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teenager has pleaded guilty to posting a racist threat online that shut down Charlottesville City Schools for two days last week.

News outlets report the 17-year-old boy was convicted Wednesday and is set to be sentenced April 24. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Samantha Markley says the teen told authorities he was bored and joking when he made the school shooting and ethnic cleansing threat targeting a Charlottesville school.

The threat was posted on an online forum known for white supremacy and later deleted. Markley says the threat’s content led authorities to believe the danger was imminent. She says responding authorities found no evidence he planned to carry out the threat or associated with white supremacist groups.

The city was the site of a deadly white nationalist rally in 2017.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.