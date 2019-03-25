The Latest: Group says Newtown dad’s death is devastating

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the community of Parkland, Florida, focusing on suicide prevention programs after two survivors of a high school massacre there killed themselves (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A foundation formed by the father of one of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims says the man’s death is devastating and speaks to the importance of mental health treatment.

Police in Newtown, Connecticut, say 49-year-old Jeremy Richman was found dead of an apparent suicide Monday morning.

He and his wife named The Avielle Foundation after their daughter, who was one of 26 killed in the 2012 shooting. The foundation, whose directors include health professionals, is dedicated to preventing violence by seeking a better understanding of brain health.

The foundation said in a statement Monday that Richman’s death shows how important it is for people to seek help for themselves, their loved ones and others in need.

Richman’s death comes as officials in Parkland, Florida, are publicizing counseling services after two survivors of a high school massacre there killed themselves.

____

12:45 p.m.

Police say the father of one of the 20 children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut has been found dead of an apparent suicide.

Newtown police say the body of 49-year-old Jeremy Richman was found Monday morning inside Newtown’s Edmond Town Hall, where he had an office. An autopsy is expected Monday.

Richman was the father of Avielle Richman, one of the first-graders killed along with six educators in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. He and his wife created The Avielle Foundation, a group dedicating to preventing violence by seeking a better understanding of brain health.

Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde called Richman’s death heartbreaking for the family and town.

Richman’s death comes as officials in Parkland, Florida, are publicizing counseling services after two survivors of a high school massacre there killed themselves.

___

12:05 p.m.

The community of Parkland, Florida, is focusing on suicide prevention programs after two survivors of the Florida high school massacre there killed themselves this month.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky said Monday that officials are publicizing the available counseling services after a second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student apparently killed himself over the weekend. That came a week after a recent graduate, who was close friends with victim Meadow Pollack, killed herself after her family said she suffered from survivor’s guilt.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at the 3,200-student school and 17 others were wounded. Some students and other have begun adding these two deaths to the total in posts on Twitter.

