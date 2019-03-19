Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
The Latest: San Francisco pays $13.1 million to settle case

March 19, 2019 6:16 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on San Francisco’s $13.1 million payment (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved paying $13.1 million to a man city police framed for a friend’s murder.

The board approved the settlement Tuesday as part of its consent agenda and with no comment. The payment to Jamal Trulove settles a civil rights lawsuit he filed against four officers and the city. A federal jury awarded Trulove and his lawyers $14.5 million, but the city appealed. On Tuesday, the city agreed to drop its appeal in exchange for the lower payout.

A federal jury last year determined two homicide detectives fabricated evidence, coerced a key eyewitness and withheld vital information that may have exonerated Trulove.

___

12:05 p.m.

San Francisco plans to pay $13.1 million to a man who spent more than six years in prison after city police framed him for murder.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to approve the payment to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by Jamal Trulove.

Trulove was an aspiring actor and hip-hop artist when a jury convicted him of murder in 2010.

An appeals court overturned the conviction and he was acquitted in a 2015 retrial.

A federal jury last year determined two homicide detectives fabricated evidence, coerced a key eyewitness and withheld vital information that may have exonerated Trulove. The jury awarded Trulove and his attorney $14.5 million.

As part of the settlement, the city is dropping its appeal.

The two detectives have retired.

