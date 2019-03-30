Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Suspect in shooting of Texas trooper arrested

March 30, 2019 12:13 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a standoff following the shooting of a Texas state trooper (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Authorities say a person suspected of shooting and wounding a Texas state trooper has been taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex near Dallas.

Lonny Haschel, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said in an email that a SWAT team arrested 42-year-old Bryan M. Cahill, of Frisco, shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday after the nearly 15-hour standoff.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He says Cahill was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries and that he’ll eventually be charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

Haschel says Cahill fired shots at officers multiple times during the standoff at the Frisco apartment complex.

He said earlier that a driver — later identified as Cahill — shot and wounded the trooper after fleeing to the apartment complex from an attempted traffic stop Friday afternoon, and that trooper underwent surgery that doctors said “went well.”

—This item has been corrected to reflect that the trooper was shot after reaching the apartment complex, not during the attempted traffic stop.

___

6:25 a.m.

Authorities say a Texas state trooper is recovering following surgery after being shot by a person who fled a traffic stop in a Dallas suburb.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says via Twitter that the shooter remains barricaded inside an apartment early Saturday, more than 16 hours after the shooting.

Authorities say the unidentified trooper had tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel says the driver fled north along a highway to a Frisco apartment complex.

Authorities say after the vehicle stopped, the trooper was shot. Haschel says the trooper underwent surgery and “physicians say it went well.”

Frisco police say residents who live around the complex where the shooter is barricaded should remain indoors.

___

3:20 a.m.

Authorities say a Texas state trooper is recovering following surgery after being shot by a person who fled a traffic stop in a Dallas suburb.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says via Twitter that the shooter remains barricaded inside an apartment early Saturday, more than 12 hours after the shooting.

Authorities say the unidentified trooper had tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel says the driver fled north along a highway to a Frisco apartment complex.

Authorities say after the vehicle stopped, the trooper was shot. Haschel says the trooper underwent surgery and “physicians say it went well.”

Frisco police say residents who live around the complex where the shooter is barricaded should remain indoors.

___

This story corrects when authorities say the trooper was shot. It was after the suspect fled to an apartment complex from an attempted traffic stop, not during the stop.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.