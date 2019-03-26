Listen Live Sports

Trial to start over dozens of dead horses at Delaware farm

March 26, 2019 7:32 am
 
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The owner of a Maryland farm is going to trial after dozens of horses were found dead and decaying as more than 100 others were neglected and starving on his property.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports 75-year-old Barbara Pilchard is set to appear in court Tuesday morning on charges of animal cruelty, neglect and abuse.

Pilchard was indicted last summer after authorities responding to a report of decaying horse corpses at the 2-acre farm on the state’s Eastern Shore saw the severity of the situation.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said previous allegations of horse neglect against Pilchard weren’t sufficiently supported by evidence.

He says the living horses were starving and had broken into the home in an attempt to find food. They were placed with rescue groups.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

