U of Michigan gives all-clear after “active shooter” alert

March 16, 2019 6:16 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has given an all-clear after sending out alerts warning of an unconfirmed active shooter at a campus building.

Alerts about an “active shooter” issued by the school’s Department of Public Safety and Security asked students who were near Mason Hall to “run, hide, fight.” The messages went out just after 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and said officers were responding on the shooting reports. Mason Hall is an academic building in the main area of the Ann Arbor campus.

About 40 minutes later, the school sent another alert saying there “does not appear to be an active threat to the community.” The department asked students to continue to stay clear of the area and said they were investigating.

