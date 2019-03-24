Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

University of Georgia fraternity suspended over racist video

March 24, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A University of Georgia fraternity is being investigated over a video showing some of its members mocking slavery and using a racial slur.

Local media report that the university’s Student Government Association says in a statement Friday that they were aware of a video circulating on social media that shows members of a Greek organization “using racist language and engaging in behaviors that mock the suffering of enslaved peoples.”

The university says on Twitter that the fraternity was suspended by its national organization.

The video shows a student hitting another with a belt while saying the words “Pick my cotton” and then a racial slur.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The national chapter for the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity says in a statement that the students have been expelled and the organization is “disgusted, appalled and angered,” by the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.