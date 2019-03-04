Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Verizon store robbery ringleader pleads guilty

March 4, 2019 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA ANA, California (AP) — The ringleader of a crew that staged 10 robberies of Verizon stores in Southern California and Arizona has pleaded guilty to federal charges and is facing a possible sentence of life in prison.

Authorities say Zachary Wade of Long Beach pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy and other crimes for his role in armed holdups in 2017 and 2018 that netted some $340,000 in smartphones and other merchandise.

Authorities say Wade acknowledged choosing the stores, planning the robberies and providing guns.

The robberies took place in Tarzana, Torrance, Fullerton, Long Beach, Corona, San Pedro, Corona del Mar and Tucson, Arizona.

Advertisement

Eight other Southern California men have pleaded guilty to federal crimes for their roles in the robberies. Most await sentencing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.