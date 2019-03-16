Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Vermont state trooper revived after apparent drug exposure

March 16, 2019 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEICESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont State Police trooper who collapsed after apparently being exposed to an opioid-like drug during a traffic stop was revived by fellow troopers who administered the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.

Acting Sgt. Brett Flansburg stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Leicester late Friday.

Flansburg searched the car after a passenger admitted swallowing a small bag of cocaine. He collected a small quantity of heroin, an empty plastic baggie and a syringe. The passenger was taken into custody by other troopers.

Flansburg began to feel ill and he collapsed in the parking lot of the New Haven barracks. Other troopers administered two doses of Narcan. He received a third dose on the way to the hospital.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Flansburg was later released from the hospital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.