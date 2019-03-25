Listen Live Sports

Wolf restoration project at Isle Royale off to strong start

March 25, 2019 1:30 pm
 
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The rebuilding of Isle Royale National Park’s gray wolf population is off to a strong start.

The Michigan park in Lake Superior now has 15 wolves following the transfer of seven from Canada over the weekend. Six came from Michipicoten Island and one from the Ontario mainland.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the wolves were fitted with radio collars before their release so scientists can monitor their movements.

They’re the latest newcomers relocated to Isle Royale from Ontario and Minnesota since the restoration project started last September, when only two wolves remained at the park. Their population had dropped the previous decade because of inbreeding and other problems.

Officials eventually want 20 to 30 wolves on the island to keep its moose numbers under control.

