Woman accused of hitting pedestrians in Las Vegas apologizes

March 22, 2019 3:56 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman accused of driving on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing a pedestrian and injuring more than 30 others has apologized.

KTNV-TV reports Lakeisha Holloway said on Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center that an apology was long overdue.

She says she hadn’t addressed the victims of the 2015 incident or their families because she was not in the right state of mind.

Holloway, who has pleaded not guilty, faces 71 counts, including murder with a deadly weapon, for allegedly plowing through crowds and killing 32-year-old Jessica Valenzuela.

Holloway claims she drove from Seattle to Los Angeles. She says the drive is a “blur” but does remember running over people.

Holloway recalls a body hitting the windshield of the car.

She says the incident wasn’t intentional.

Holloway’s trial is scheduled to begin in July.

Information from: KTNV-TV, http://www.ktnv.com

