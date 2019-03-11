Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman killed by rock dropped from Central Texas overpass

March 11, 2019 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas woman has died after someone dropped a rock from a railroad overpass through the windshield of the car in which she was riding.

Temple police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the Saturday night incident on Interstate 35 that fatally injured Keila Ruby Flores. The 33-year-old Waco woman died Sunday morning at a Temple hospital.

Police say the 33-year-old Waco woman was in the front passenger seat of the car driven by boyfriend Christopher Rodriguez. Rodriguez told police that they were returning to Waco from Austin with Flores’ three children in the back seat when a rock the size of a football smashed through the windshield.

No one else in the car was injured.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.