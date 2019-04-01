Listen Live Sports

1 Marine dead, another in custody after shooting in barracks

April 15, 2019 12:45 pm
 
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A Marine is in custody following the shooting death of a fellow Marine in a barracks on a military base in South Carolina.

News outlets report 21-year-old Cpl. Spencer T. Daily is being held following the shooting death of Tyler P. Wallingford, who also was a 21-year-old Marine corporal.

Wallingford was shot Friday night in a barracks at the Marine Corps Air Station at Beaufort, South Carolina. A Marine statement says both men were aircraft ordnance technicians with the same fighter attack training squadron.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the shooting. Authorities haven’t announced any charges, but the statement describes Daily as a suspect.

