1 person dies in Mount Washington avalanche

April 11, 2019 6:06 pm
 
JACKSON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a person has died in an avalanche on the Northeast’s highest mountain.

WMUR-TV reports the avalanche happened Thursday at Tuckerman Ravine. That’s a popular area for skiers and hikers on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

Col. Kevin Jordan of the state’s State Fish and Game Department said CPR was administered to the person.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center said temperatures were falling Thursday, “resulting in a sketchy mix of wind scoured, bulletproof ice crust and fresh wind slab.”

Mount Washington rises 6,288 feet (1,916 meters) and is notorious for its bad weather.

