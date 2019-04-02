Listen Live Sports

2 children shot in road rage incident involving father

April 21, 2019 12:50 pm
 
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has been arrested after two children were shot in a road rage incident.

Surry County officials say 41-year-old Byron Donnell Green of Mount Airy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing bodily injury and assault by pointing a gun. Bond for Green was set at $600,000.

Investigators say a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were shot Saturday afternoon after Green became involved in a road rage incident with their father in the Flat Rock community of Mount Airy.

The children were driven to the hospital by their father. The boy was treated and released, and the girl was reported in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

