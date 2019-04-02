Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 killed, 1 injured in Miami Beach boating crash

April 21, 2019 12:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Two people have been killed and one has been injured after a boat crashed against a Miami Beach jetty and capsized.

Rescuers continue to search for a possible fourth passenger.

News outlets say Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found one person on the rocks who was going in and out of consciousness. They transported the victim to an area hospital.

Two passengers were found on the rocks as well but had already died when rescuers arrived.

Advertisement

The crash happened on the same channel where Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other men were killed after their boat hit a jetty. An investigation determined drugs and alcohol were factors in the September 2016 crash.

The cause of the wreck on Saturday is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.