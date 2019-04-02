Listen Live Sports

2 seen in surveillance at Gerald Ford grave come forward

April 5, 2019 7:11 am
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police say two people suspected of defacing the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford have come forward and are cooperating.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police say the results of the investigation will be forwarded to a prosecutor for review when it is completed.

Police released a photo of a man and a woman sitting on a wall on March 27. The man appears to be marking or digging into panels that say, “Lives Committed to God, Country and Love.” The woman kicked her skateboard into the panels.

The Fords are buried outside a museum that is dedicated to Gerald Ford’s presidency. He died in 2006. Betty Ford died in 2011.

