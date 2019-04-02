Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

$2M lottery winner from Tennessee: ‘I’m still a redneck’

April 23, 2019 2:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who won $2 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket says the money won’t change him.

Dyersburg resident Timothy Seratt told WREG-TV that “I might have a lot of money, but I’m still a redneck.”

Seratt says he’s lived paycheck-to-paycheck his whole life, that he’s never flown in a plane and never traveled farther north than Kentucky.

While he doesn’t have plans for some of the $1.3 million he’ll take home after taxes, he still plans to work.

Advertisement

Seratt said his immediate plans are to pay off his house and his mom’s house and take his two kids to Disney World. He’d also like to fly to Los Angeles to watch the Dodgers play baseball, but says he’ll look to invest much of the money.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.