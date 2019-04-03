Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 children, 2 adults die in Illinois ‘inferno’ trailer fire

April 8, 2019 2:13 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

GOODFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois mobile home fire that neighbors called an “inferno” left three young children and two adults dead, authorities said.

The victims of the late Saturday blaze were identified as Ariel Wall, 1, Rose Alwood and Damien Wall, both 2, Jason Wall, 34, and Kathryn Murray, 69, Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said Sunday. He pronounced them dead at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home park in the village of Goodfield, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Peoria. Two other people were treated and released at a Peoria hospital.

Neighbor AnnaMarie Siebert described the fire as an “inferno” and “fireball.”

“It was absolutely heart-wrenching, because you could hear the screams, and then, you didn’t hear all the screams anymore,” she said.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

All seven victims were relatives and autopsies done Sunday in Bloomington found the five deaths were fire-related, Ruestman said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. State and local authorities are investigating.

Melted vinyl siding hung from the trailer and insulation and other debris littered the lawn Sunday at Timberline Mobile Home Park. The mobile home had a gaping hole in the roof and its remains were boarded with plywood and covered with blue tarpaulins.

Park manager Shawn Johnson said a tenant alerted him about the fire and he arrived shortly before emergency crews.

“The heat was just overwhelming,” he said. “There was nothing you could do at that point.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.