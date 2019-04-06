Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

April 6, 2019 4:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a traditional cherry blossom celebration in Philadelphia; ballet students in Havana and mourners for slain rapper Nipsey Hustle in Los Angeles.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 30- April 5, 2019.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.