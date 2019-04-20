AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes images of the devastating fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris; Ivanka Trump’s visit to Ivory Coast; and Holy Week rituals in Guatemala.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 13-19, 2019.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.