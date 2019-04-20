Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

April 20, 2019 4:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes images of the devastating fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris; Ivanka Trump’s visit to Ivory Coast; and Holy Week rituals in Guatemala.

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 13-19, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

