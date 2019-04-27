Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

April 27, 2019 4:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes participants in an indigenous people’s protest in Brazil; the aftermath of the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka; and mourners on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 20-26, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

