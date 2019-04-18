Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Associate warden, 2 guards at county jail indicted

April 18, 2019 3:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — An associate warden and two corrections officers at a troubled county jail in Cleveland have been indicted less than two weeks after five other guards were charged with various offenses.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday that Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County associate warden Eric Ivey is charged with tampering with evidence for ordering a guard to turn off his body camera during an August 2018 emergency where an inmate died. He’s also charged with lying to investigators about what happened that day.

Yost says one guard is charged with felonious assault for repeatedly striking a prisoner in the head in February 2018 and causing injuries requiring surgery. The other guard is accused of stopping a nurse from caring for the prisoner.

Court records don’t indicate whether Ivey has an attorney.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.