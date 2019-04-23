Listen Live Sports

Arkansas woman convicted of killing husband in porn dispute

April 23, 2019 11:38 pm
 
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A 69-year-old Arkansas woman has been convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband after he ordered a pornography channel for their satellite television services.

The jury found Patricia Hill guilty Tuesday in Pine Bluff after she testified that she wasn’t thinking when she killed Frank Hill last July. She said she didn’t know that shooting at his feet could kill him as he bent over. She said she only meant for the shooting to get his attention.

The shooting happened at the Hills’ Pine Bluff home, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

According to testimony, Patricia Hill had previously canceled the pornography channel but shot her husband twice after seeing a bill that showed the channel had been added again.

