Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Deadly Illinois trailer fire intentionally set

April 18, 2019 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GOODFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a mobile home fire that killed three children and two adults in central Illinois was intentionally set.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said Thursday that the deaths will be ruled homicides and a juvenile is being questioned.

He previously ruled that the five died from smoke inhalation in the April 6 fire at the Timberline Mobile Home Park in the village of Goodfield, near Peoria.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger says he is awaiting final forensic results before filing charges.

Advertisement

The blaze killed 1-year-old Ariel Wall; 2-year-olds Rose Alwood and Damien Wall; 34-year-old Jason Wall; and 69-year-old Kathryn Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.