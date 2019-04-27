Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Former member set fires at Pennsylvania church

April 27, 2019 10:47 am
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A former member of a Pennsylvania church is accused of setting two fires there in recent days.

Bethlehem police say 43-year-old Wilmer Ortiz Torres was arraigned Friday night on arson, criminal trespass and burglary charges. He had been arrested earlier in the day after authorities reviewed surveillance video from a public housing complex across the street from the Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem church.

The first fire at the church occurred Tuesday, gutting its sanctuary and causing smoke and water damage throughout the building. A second fire was set Thursday on the church roof but was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported in either blaze.

Authorities say Torres had “some issue” with the church but did not provide further details. It wasn’t known Saturday if he’s retained an attorney.

