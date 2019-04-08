Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Man killed in New Jersey parachuting accident

April 8, 2019 11:00 am
 
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A skydiver fell to his death in New Jersey when his parachute apparently failed to deploy.

Authorities say 54-year-old Paul Haaf Jr. was found around 5:25 p.m. Sunday on Brookdale Boulevard in Monroe Township, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Monroe man had jumped from a plane operated by SkyDive Cross Keys. He was described as an experienced skydiver with more than 1,200 jumps to his credit.

An autopsy determined Haaf died from multiple injuries. His death has been ruled an accident.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is leading an investigation into the accident, with the assistance of the Federal Aviation Administration.

