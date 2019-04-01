Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Autopsy: North Carolina inn worker died of strangulation

April 1, 2019 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy says an aspiring chef slain last year at a scenic North Carolina inn was strangled to death.

The autopsy released Monday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner lists strangulation as the cause of death for 29-year-old Sara Ellis, who died in July 2018 near the Pisgah Inn. The autopsy also notes blunt force trauma to the face.

Her former co-worker at the inn, Derek Shawn Pendergraft, was charged last year with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse resulting in death. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Pendergraft initially told authorities the two went for a hike and he lost track of Ellis after she turned back in the rain. Authorities found her body off an embankment near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.