Bank information sought in federal kidnapping investigation

April 9, 2019 6:33 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators are seeking the banking information of a car salesman who authorities say is suspected of kidnapping a paralyzed man in Tennessee and taking nearly $200,000 from his accounts while threatening to kill him.

An affidavit by Chattanooga Police Officer Matthew Hennessee seeks a warrant to seize a bank account belonging to Daniel Bryant. An FBI task force member, Hennessee said it’s part of an investigation into allegations of kidnapping and money laundering.

Documents show police were called to a Chattanooga bank Thursday and spoke with a man who had an amputated leg and was paralyzed on his left side. The man said he had been kidnapped and forced by Bryant to withdraw thousands in cashier’s checks and cash.

It’s not clear if Bryant has been charged or arrested.

