Bike-riding face slasher charged in Los Angeles

April 6, 2019 12:15 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who rode around on a bicycle with a knife and slashed the faces and necks of nine people in Los Angeles has been charged with multiple felonies.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Friday that Lenrey Briones faces seven counts of aggravated mayhem, two counts of attempted aggravated mayhem and one count of attempted second-degree robbery. It’s not known if the 19-year-old has an attorney.

Investigators say Briones left his victims, including a 13-year-old, with slashing wounds. One victim required 20 stitches. Stefany Coboz told KNBC-TV she received a deep gash under her ear, and the attacker turned and laughed as he rode away.

Prosecutors say in one instance, he tried to take a victim’s purse.

He could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.

