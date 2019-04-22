Listen Live Sports

Carl Bell, who oversaw AP bureaus in 3 cities, dies at 95

April 22, 2019 3:57 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Carl Bell, who served as bureau chief in three U.S. cities during more than four decades with The Associated Press, has died. He was 95.

Bell’s wife, Ouida Bell, said he died April 15 after a recent fall that caused a brain injury.

He headed bureaus in Phoenix; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Atlanta.

Ouida Bell said her husband was always a defender of the free press and recalled how he oversaw the installation of the Atlanta AP bureau’s first computer.

Former Atlanta AP newsman Johnny Clark said he was fair, direct and “old-school tough.”

Ouida Bell said her husband began his career covering sports in Arkansas. He then joined the AP as a newsman in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1944. He retired from the AP in 1990.

A funeral is set for Saturday in Atlanta.

