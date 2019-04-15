Listen Live Sports

Child, 2 adults dead after Arkansas fire; homicide suspected

April 15, 2019 12:57 pm
 
EARLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say the deaths of a child, the child’s mother and a man found inside a burning home are being investigated as homicides.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Chief Todd Grooms said firefighters discovered the bodies shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in the home in Earle, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Grooms declined to say how they died or release their names and ages. He described the child as “young” and said the man and woman are not believed to be related. He didn’t say whether a suspect is in custody.

Grooms said the bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the causes of death. The state fire marshal’s office will determine the cause of the fire.

