Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Dentist resurrects racy Easter display that angered neighbor

April 15, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey dentist has resurrected a racy Easter display that was destroyed last week by an angry neighbor.

Wayne Gangi spent the weekend putting the lingerie-clad mannequins back in place at his Clifton office. He also added some male mannequins after hearing complaints that his previous display only included women.

The previous display featured five mannequins dressed in lingerie, all holding Easter baskets and surrounded by Easter eggs. It had drawn mixed reviews from neighbors, as well as passersby who stopped to take photos.

A television news crew was filming the display last week when 37-year-old Desiree Shepstone took it down with some garden shears. Shepstone says she didn’t want her 16-year-old son to be subjected to the “disgusting” display.

Advertisement

Shepstone has been charged with criminal mischief.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.