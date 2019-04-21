Listen Live Sports

Driver in hit-run crash that killed 2, injured 5 sought

April 21, 2019 12:29 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are seeking a driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people and injured five others in northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the Chevy Camaro was heading south on Bustleton Avenue at high speed when it struck a car stopped at a red light shortly before midnight Saturday.

The first car then hit a sport utility vehicle, which flipped over and struck a minivan. Two other cars were struck.

The 50-year-old male driver of the SUV and his 48-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people in the minivan were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Other drivers and passengers were uninjured or didn’t seek medical treatment.

Police say the Camaro driver, described as in his 20s, was picked up by another car which fled.

