Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Emergency crews work to rescue 5 trapped in Virginia cave

April 28, 2019 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say five men have been trapped in a cave in southwest Virginia after heavy rains drenched the area.

Emergency management officials say six men entered Cyclops Cave near Cleveland and had planned to camp overnight Saturday until conditions worsened because of the rains, which also made it difficult for them to get out.

A 22-yearold man managed to get out about 2 a.m. Sunday and reported that the others were exhausted and suffering from hypothermia.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management search-and-rescue coordinator Billy Chrimes says state and local crews were working Sunday to plan and execute rescue efforts.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The cave measures roughly 7 miles (11 kilometers) long, but Chrimes says the men weren’t very far into it when they became trapped.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.