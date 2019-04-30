Fire breaks out briefly in Bennington College building

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bennington College says a fire that forced the evacuation of a building that houses classes and offices is out.

The Vermont college posted on Facebook that the fire Tuesday afternoon was in a two-story building called “the Barn.” The building was evacuated quickly, and no staff, students or faculty were injured.

But local fire chief Joe Hayes told the Bennington Banner that one firefighter was injured while pulling a hose off a truck. The college said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that the firefighter had been released from the hospital. No further details were given.

The school announced the fire had been extinguished a few hours after it started. Classes at the building were canceled Tuesday afternoon.

Bennington College is a small private liberal arts college near the New York border.

