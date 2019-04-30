Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fire breaks out briefly in Bennington College building

April 30, 2019 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bennington College says a fire that forced the evacuation of a building that houses classes and offices is out.

The Vermont college posted on Facebook that the fire Tuesday afternoon was in a two-story building called “the Barn.” The building was evacuated quickly, and no staff, students or faculty were injured.

But local fire chief Joe Hayes told the Bennington Banner that one firefighter was injured while pulling a hose off a truck. The college said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that the firefighter had been released from the hospital. No further details were given.

The school announced the fire had been extinguished a few hours after it started. Classes at the building were canceled Tuesday afternoon.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bennington College is a small private liberal arts college near the New York border.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.