Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man charged in Turkish tourist’s slaying 2 years ago

April 29, 2019 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they’ve arrested a man for the slaying of a Turkish tourist on his honeymoon during a botched armed robbery more than two years ago.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday that detectives had arrested 27-year-old Troy Sparrow. He has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

Osman Darcan was fatally shot outside a resort in Orlando’s tourist district in September 2016.

Authorities at the time said Darcan was killed protecting his new wife from a gunman who tried to steal her purse.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Darcan was a professor at Bogazici University in Istanbul.

Online court records show Sparrow was being represented by a public defender, but a woman in the public defender’s office said Monday that the office hadn’t received the paperwork yet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.