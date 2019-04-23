Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Food truck owner gets heat for message on T-shirt

April 23, 2019 10:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — The owner of a Kentucky barbeque food truck got more heat than he bargained for when he began selling T-shirts with the message “I support LGBTQ: Liberty, Guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ.”

Belle’s Smokin’ BBQ owner Jamie Smith told news outlets the backlash started with a Facebook post last week advertising the shirts. He says after a few hours, he began to get threatening calls.

Much of the backlash came after the Louisville Fairness Campaign shared the post on its Facebook page. The group fights discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Smith says he was making a play on words and meant no offense. The original post has been replaced with an apology.

Advertisement

Smith is still selling the shirts. He says he’s sold out now, but more are coming in.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.