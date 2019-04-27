Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fun meets anti-bullying effort at annual Sikh Day Parade

April 27, 2019 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Madison Avenue was awash with live Indian music, food and dancing as it hosted the city’s annual Sikh (SEEK’) Day Parade.

Saturday’s celebration came with an effort to raise funds for a national TV ad campaign aimed at combating what organizers say is the bullying of Sikh children, especially those wearing the turban that is their traditional headwear.

The hourslong Manhattan parade is hosted by the New York-based Sikh Cultural Society.

The Sikh religion was born more than 500 years ago in India’s Punjab region. After a 1984 genocide, many left.

Advertisement

In New York, Sikhs are most visible in the borough of Queens, though the parade was held in Manhattan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.