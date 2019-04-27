Listen Live Sports

Gathering of Nations powwow draws thousands to Albuquerque

April 27, 2019 11:20 am
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest gatherings of indigenous peoples has drawn thousands of dancers, singers and artisans to New Mexico.

The 36th annual Gathering of Nations’ powwow began Friday in Albuquerque. It concludes late Saturday after two days of traditional dancing, horse parades and pageant events for the Miss Indian World contest.

Mayor Tim Keller says the powwow draws people from more than 700 tribes. That includes those in the United States and Canada.

A highlight of the event each year is the twice-daily grand entry of dancers into Tingley Coliseum as they slowly spiral their way, one by one, onto and toward the center of the dance floor.

They are grouped by their type of dance — with men, women and children competing to win prizes in their categories.

Read AP’s full coverage on missing Native American women: https://apnews.com/tag/MissingInIndianCountry .

