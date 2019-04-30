Listen Live Sports

Grandma pushing stroller also charged in hit-and-run death

April 30, 2019 11:54 am
 
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say they have charged both the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 4-year-old girl and the grandmother who was pushing the girl across a highway in a stroller.

Investigators say Emily Hall was killed Friday night as she was being pushed across state Highway 51 in Florence.

News outlets quote state police as saying that 39-year-old Eric Snowden drove away without stopping. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crime involving death.

Troopers identified the grandmother as 55-year-old Priscilla Clendenin. They say she was drunk while pushing the stroller and has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The news outlets didn’t say if either Snowden or Clendenin had a lawyer.

