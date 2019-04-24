Listen Live Sports

Inmates sue over what they call inhumane conditions at jail

April 24, 2019 10:40 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Twenty current and former inmates are suing over what they say are inhumane and dangerous conditions at a troubled county jail in Cleveland.

Many of the inmates say they’ve been denied medication or mental health treatment. Some describe being served food with bugs and being forced to sleep on the floor.

The newly amended complaint filed this week comes after seven corrections officers at the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County jail and an associate warden were indicted on a variety of charges earlier this month.

The FBI is conducting a civil rights investigation of prisoner treatment at the jail and also is looking into allegations of public corruption involving current and former county officials.

County officials say they’re reviewing the latest complaints but didn’t offer any comment on specifics of the lawsuit.

