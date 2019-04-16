Listen Live Sports

Judge allows video of face-biting suspect as evidence

April 16, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
STUART, Fla. (AP) — A judge will allow as evidence a video of a former college student struggling against his restraints at a Florida hospital on the night he’s accused of killing two people.

Austin Harrouff’s attorneys say the video shows the “mental status” of the 22-year-old hours after he’s accused of killing 59-year-old John Stevens III and 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon. Police say the Florida State University student was found biting and chewing on Stevens’ face in the couple’s driveway.

Harrouff is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

TC Palm reports Monday’s hearing centered on 1:14 seconds of video described in a defense motion as Harrouff in his hospital bed “fighting against his restraints.”

Forensic psychologist Dr. Phillip Resnick has said Harrouff believed he was “half-dog, half man” when he attacked the couple.

