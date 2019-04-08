Listen Live Sports

Judge eases curfew for Georgia officer charged in shooting

April 8, 2019 12:42 pm
 
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A judge has agreed to ease the curfew imposed on a former Georgia police officer awaiting trial on manslaughter charges.

Zechariah Presley was on-duty as a Kingsland police officer June 22 when he fatally shot 33-year-old Tony Green in coastal Camden County near the Georgia-Florida line. Presley was fired from his police job and charged after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined Green was fleeing when the officer shot him multiple times.

Presley has been free on bond and working as a delivery truck driver. His attorney, Adrienne Browning, asked a judge Monday to roll back the hours of Presley’s 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew so he could work more hours.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett granted the request. Prosecutors said Green’s family opposed it.

