Jury selection to resume in ex-Minneapolis cop’s trial

April 3, 2019 2:19 am
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection is resuming in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible assault.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond, a 40-year-old life coach, had approached Noor’s squad car in the alley behind her home when she was shot.

A pool of 75 potential jurors filled out questionnaires Monday. Attorneys for both sides and the judge agreed to dismiss six people on Tuesday based on their written answers to questions such as their experiences with a person of Somali heritage. Direct questioning starts Wednesday.

Noor is Somali-American. Damond was white.

