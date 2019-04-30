Listen Live Sports

Jury to decide fate of Baltimore teen accused of slaying cop

April 30, 2019 9:21 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jurors will soon begin deliberations in the felony murder trial of a 17-year-old Baltimore boy being tried as an adult for fatally striking a Maryland police officer with a stolen Jeep.

Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio died last May while responding to a suspicious vehicle report. Dawnta Harris, then 16, is accused of fatally running over her in a stolen Jeep.

Last week, jurors watched Caprio’s body-worn camera footage. She could be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car. She drew her pistol and the Jeep slammed into her. The teen’s lawyer has described Caprio’s death as an “accident.”

Jurors will begin deliberations after closing arguments Tuesday.

Three others, identified as Harris’ accomplices, are also facing murder charges. They’re accused of burglarizing a home when Caprio was hit.

