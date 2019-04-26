Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast

April 26, 2019 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the first loggerhead nest of the 2019 season was discovered Friday on Cumberland Island. Typically, the season runs from May through August in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Mark Dodd is the wildlife biologist who oversees Georgia’s sea turtle recovery program. He says he expects more nests this season than the 1,735 found on Georgia beaches last year.

Loggerhead sea turtles are a threatened species in the U.S. But nesting numbers in recent years indicate the population is rebounding. Georgia in 2016 had a record 3,289 nests — a number that far surpassed the 2,800 nests state biologists had set as a recovery goal. The nest count dipped to 2,155 in 2017.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.